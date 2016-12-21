Assemblyman Brian Kolb Unanimously Re-Elected As GOP Minority Leader
Assemblyman Brian Kolb of Canandaigua has been unanimously re-elected as the GOP minority Leader for the New York State Legislature. Leader Kolb was elected to the Assembly in 2000, and was first elected as Leader of the Minority Conference in 2009.
