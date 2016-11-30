2 Charged for Not Delivering on Promi...

2 Charged for Not Delivering on Promised Home Improvements

Wednesday Nov 30

Canandaigua city police have arrested two people they say stole more than $40,000 from a resident after not delivering on promised home improvements. Police say 27-year-old Nicholas Hagadone of Cohocton and 34-year-old Tracy Young of Wayland owned and operated Mirellas Home Improvements.

