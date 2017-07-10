Billy B. Smith, Campbellsville, KY

Billy B. Smith, Campbellsville, KY

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Billy B. Smith, Campbellsville, KY He was a citizen of extraordinary talents. He was an outstanding leader in so many areas of Taylor County life: Agriculture, Education, Athletics at all levels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 min ChromiuMan 165,209
Ronnie Philpott 1 hr trump 5
Anonymous Sources 6 hr TVviewer 1
cleaning cars (Jun '08) 9 hr reader 14
Dead beat Dad DNA registry 9 hr reader 2
Patrick Gabehart arrested 1st degree burglary 10 hr Bow wow 22
RuPaul coming to Campbellsville. 10 hr Edna Crabapple 1
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,915 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC