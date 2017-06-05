Weeksbury natives on Campbellsville Universitya s Spring Deana s List -
The academic honors' dean's list for the Spring 2017 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University's vice president for academic affairs. The academic honors' list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours.
