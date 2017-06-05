Weeksbury natives on Campbellsville U...

Weeksbury natives on Campbellsville Universitya s Spring Deana s List -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Floyd County Times

The academic honors' dean's list for the Spring 2017 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University's vice president for academic affairs. The academic honors' list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 9 min ChromiuMan 164,192
Josh Hayes (Sep '12) 14 hr nine tofive 13
Shootings 14 hr osage 33
Avon Wed Lady Pateye Gribbins 3
Traci yocum is a rat!!! I just seen the documen... Jun 5 Ewww 2
Cute girl at long john silvers Jun 5 Grapejuice 7
Who got shot last night Jun 5 wonderful 6
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,484 • Total comments across all topics: 281,604,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC