Thomas William Sprowles, 52, Taylor Co., KY
Thomas William Sprowles, 52, Taylor Co., KY He had made a profession of faith in Christ and attended the God's Grace Church in Campbellsville. He was a former contractor, a farmer and former employee of Cox Interiors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 min
|Paul
|164,133
|Drug test
|2 hr
|Pal
|2
|Who got shot last night
|4 hr
|Jer!
|8
|DawnaHash and Lil Avah Perkins
|7 hr
|LMS
|1
|Joshua Mann
|9 hr
|Cant-handle-idiots
|8
|Why do Ushers in Black Churches (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|cooltkll
|140
|Family Medicine Campbellsville ms mary morrison (May '15)
|19 hr
|Curious George
|7
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC