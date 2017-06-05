Farmers Market on the Square opens We...

Farmers Market on the Square opens Wednesdays, too, today

The Farmer's Market on the Square will be open also on Wednesdays starting today, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 1pm-6pmCT, in addition to the Saturday FM2. Wednesday FM2's will continue through September, Saturday markets will continue through October.

