Farmers Market on the Square opens Wednesdays, too, today
The Farmer's Market on the Square will be open also on Wednesdays starting today, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 1pm-6pmCT, in addition to the Saturday FM2. Wednesday FM2's will continue through September, Saturday markets will continue through October.
