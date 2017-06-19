CU to present 'Shrek the Musical' Jun...

CU to present 'Shrek the Musical' June 30-July 4

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

CU to present 'Shrek the Musical' June 30-July 4 Cast members from Adair, Green, Taylor and Barren Counties star in this family play By Joan C. McKinney , director, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Campbellsville University's Theater Department, Town Hall Productions and Sunlit Moments Photography will present "Shrek the Musical" June 30-July 4 in Russ Mobley Theater, 114 University Drive, Campbellsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 29 min usa 164,635
greg powell do any body know him 3 hr Walter Sobchak 3
Melissa 4 hr Tom 30
Boycott 4th parade! 5 hr Straighter 2
Patrick Gabehart arrested 1st degree burglary 8 hr Bobby Bertram 9
Has anyone else had problems with Dr. Wilkerson... (Aug '11) 14 hr Mary 82
Graves 22 hr Thewatcher 1
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Taylor County was issued at June 23 at 3:56PM EDT

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,775 • Total comments across all topics: 281,969,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC