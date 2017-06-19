CU to present 'Shrek the Musical' June 30-July 4
CU to present 'Shrek the Musical' June 30-July 4 Cast members from Adair, Green, Taylor and Barren Counties star in this family play By Joan C. McKinney , director, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Campbellsville University's Theater Department, Town Hall Productions and Sunlit Moments Photography will present "Shrek the Musical" June 30-July 4 in Russ Mobley Theater, 114 University Drive, Campbellsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|29 min
|usa
|164,635
|greg powell do any body know him
|3 hr
|Walter Sobchak
|3
|Melissa
|4 hr
|Tom
|30
|Boycott 4th parade!
|5 hr
|Straighter
|2
|Patrick Gabehart arrested 1st degree burglary
|8 hr
|Bobby Bertram
|9
|Has anyone else had problems with Dr. Wilkerson... (Aug '11)
|14 hr
|Mary
|82
|Graves
|22 hr
|Thewatcher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC