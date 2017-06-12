Community Prayers about growing drug ...

Community Prayers about growing drug problem 25 June 2017

Community Prayers about growing drug problem 25 June 2017 Saloma Baptist Church, 1505 West Saloma Road, Campbellsville, is hosting a Community Prayer Service on Sunday evening, June 25, 5pmCT/6pmET. The prayer service is sponsored by "Addicted to Prayer," a community based ministry working to raise awareness of and to encourage prayer about the growing drug addiction problems in our community.

