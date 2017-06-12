Community Prayers about growing drug problem 25 June 2017
Community Prayers about growing drug problem 25 June 2017 Saloma Baptist Church, 1505 West Saloma Road, Campbellsville, is hosting a Community Prayer Service on Sunday evening, June 25, 5pmCT/6pmET. The prayer service is sponsored by "Addicted to Prayer," a community based ministry working to raise awareness of and to encourage prayer about the growing drug addiction problems in our community.
