Campbellsville University offering first Ph.D., fall 2017
Campbellsville University offering first Ph.D., fall 2017 By Joan C. McKinney , director, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Campbellsville University is moving to a new level with the offering of a Ph.D. program in fall 2017, according to an announcement from Dr. Michael V. Carter, president.
