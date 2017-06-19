Campbellsville U. honors 190 teachers across 69 KY school districts for excellence in teaching

Kentucky's 2017 Elementary Teacher of the Year, Kellie Jones of Taylor County's Intermediate School, urged the teachers to whom she spoke at Campbellsville University to "keep your passion for teaching" and "Students today need passionate and energetic influence in their learning and in their lives." Jones addressed the 190 teachers throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky throughout 69 districts as they received Campbellsville University's Excellence in Teaching Awards during the 31st annual ceremony Saturday, May 20 in Ransdell Chapel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bbech tree news.