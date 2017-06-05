Campbellsville Middle School SBDM mem...

Campbellsville Middle School SBDM members to meet 9 Jun 2017

Campbellsville Middle School SBDM members to meet 9 Jun 2017 By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Campbellsville Independent Schools Campbellsville Middle School Site-Based Decision Making Council will soon begin the process of finding a new principal. The Council will have a special meeting on Friday, June 9, 2017 at 1pmCT/2pmET, to discuss the principal selection process.

