Campbellsville Middle School SBDM members to meet 9 Jun 2017
Campbellsville Middle School SBDM members to meet 9 Jun 2017 By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Campbellsville Independent Schools Campbellsville Middle School Site-Based Decision Making Council will soon begin the process of finding a new principal. The Council will have a special meeting on Friday, June 9, 2017 at 1pmCT/2pmET, to discuss the principal selection process.
