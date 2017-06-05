Campbellsville has a first: Ol' Red Ace Liquors package store
Campbellsville now has 31 ABC licenses, and its first Quota Retail Package Store, Ol' Red Ace Liquors, 410 S Central Avenue. The store is owned by Carl B. Bush and Joseph A Huddleston.
