Campbellsville has a first: Ol' Red A...

Campbellsville has a first: Ol' Red Ace Liquors package store

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Campbellsville now has 31 ABC licenses, and its first Quota Retail Package Store, Ol' Red Ace Liquors, 410 S Central Avenue. The store is owned by Carl B. Bush and Joseph A Huddleston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr Betty 164,167
Avon 5 hr Lady Pateye Gribbins 3
Shootings 15 hr Concerned 32
Traci yocum is a rat!!! I just seen the documen... Mon Ewww 2
Cute girl at long john silvers Mon Grapejuice 7
Who got shot last night Mon wonderful 6
Jer? Sun Jer! 2
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,919 • Total comments across all topics: 281,583,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC