ACPC SBDM Council meets at Garcia's, this evening, 06 Jun 2017 The Adair County Primary Center Site-Based Council will meet for their Tue 06 Jun 2017, meeting at 5:30pmCT/6:30pmET, at Garcia's Restaurant, 480 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville, KY. No decisions or votes will be on the agenda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.