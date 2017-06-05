Acpc SBDM Council meets at Garcia's, this evening, 06 Jun 2017
The Adair County Primary Center Site-Based Council will meet for their Tue 06 Jun 2017, meeting at 5:30pmCT/6:30pmET, at Garcia's Restaurant, 480 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville, KY. No decisions or votes will be on the agenda.
