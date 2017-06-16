16 Campbellsville students named to WKU Spring 2017 Honors List
Full-time undergraduate students with a semester grade-point average of 3.4 to 3.79 are named to the Dean's List. Students with a GPA of 3.8 to 4.0 are named to the President's List.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|10 min
|Paul
|164,276
|Intelenet
|5 hr
|Smh2
|3
|Timmy Curry
|6 hr
|wondering
|3
|Harry Potter & True Blood: OCCULT? (Jul '09)
|14 hr
|Walter Sobchek
|303
|Melissa
|16 hr
|tara
|7
|Misty Buley (Jun '08)
|21 hr
|No one
|10
|Cute girl at long john silvers
|Wed
|Wondering
|10
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC