Shoreline is adding Liberty station By Larry Smith, General Manager, 99.9 FM Here is some exciting news for our company, Shoreline Communications. Pending FCC approval, WKDO AM/FM in Liberty, KY, will become a sister station to 99.9 The Big Dawg in Campbellsville and 92.7 The Wave in Russell Springs/Columbia, KY.

