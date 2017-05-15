Shoreline is adding Liberty station

Shoreline is adding Liberty station

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Shoreline is adding Liberty station By Larry Smith, General Manager, 99.9 FM Here is some exciting news for our company, Shoreline Communications. Pending FCC approval, WKDO AM/FM in Liberty, KY, will become a sister station to 99.9 The Big Dawg in Campbellsville and 92.7 The Wave in Russell Springs/Columbia, KY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr CCRx 163,538
Spillway 7 hr budweiser 5
Boeing Osprey flying over Cville 7 hr WillKill4Funyuns 3
Successful Black Men Don't Date Black Women, Ra... (Oct '10) 8 hr WillKill4Funyuns 55
Ladies: DO NOT GET TUBAL LIGATION! (Sep '10) 21 hr Tisia 145
amy knopp Mon bill debored 1
I need to hire a Bulldozer guy (Jun '11) Mon Huggies Lion King 32
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,064,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC