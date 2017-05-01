Shirley Bolt Garrett, 84, Taylor Coun...

Shirley Bolt Garrett, 84, Taylor County, KY/Casey County native

Shirley Bolt Garrett, 84, Taylor County, KY/Casey County native She professed her faith in the Lord Jesus at an early age and was a faithful member of South Campbellsville Baptist Church for fifty-three years. She had been a Sunday School teacher, a GA leader and a member of the Women's Group and Kitchen Committee.

