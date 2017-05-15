Sgt. David Gibbs Memorial Softball To...

Sgt. David Gibbs Memorial Softball Tournament is 20 May 2017

Thursday May 4

Sgt. David Gibbs Memorial Softball Tournament is 20 May 2017 By TFC William R. Gregory, Public Information Officer KSP Post 15, Columbia, KY The 2nd Annual Sgt. David Gibbs Memorial Softball Tournament for Trooper Island will be held at 8amCT/9amET, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Veterans Memorial Park, 1407 Old Hodgenville Road, Campbellsville, KY.

