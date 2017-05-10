Senator Max Wise: Legislative Update ...

Senator Max Wise: Legislative Update 10 May 2017

Click on headline for complete report to the people By State Senator Max Wise, 16th District: Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, McCreary, Russell, Taylor, and Wayne Counties FRANKFORT, KY - Over a month has passed since the conclusion of the 2017 Session of the Kentucky General Assembly but my work as your senator has not slowed. Between answering your well thought-out letters and phone calls, I have been visiting with constituents in our district and listening to your concerns and preparing to discuss many of those topics during the Interim.

