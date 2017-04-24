Ruby Evelyn Miller, 91, Willow Town, KY

Ruby Evelyn Miller, 91, Willow Town, KY

Ruby Evelyn Miller, 91, Willow Town, KY She professed faith in Christ and was a member and former pianist of Mt. Washington Baptist Church.

