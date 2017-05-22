Mr. Dylan Michael Bland, 12, Campbellsville, KY
Dylan was a student at Taylor County Middle School, and had recently completed the 7th grade. He had made a profession of faith in Christ and attended the Fairview Baptist Church with his family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|8 min
|another viewer
|163,738
|Cville tragedy
|4 hr
|CPD
|4
|Mandy Garret anybody know
|21 hr
|Bobollodingdong
|1
|Dawna Hash banned from Forum!
|21 hr
|CPD
|4
|Zija is a Scam (Feb '11)
|Mon
|Zija For Health
|1,253
|Donna L Hash Campbellsville Kentucky
|Sun
|LMS breakdown
|26
|Do you like to masturbate? (Jul '08)
|Sun
|Flossie
|151
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC