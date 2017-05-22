Mr. Dylan Michael Bland, 12, Campbell...

Mr. Dylan Michael Bland, 12, Campbellsville, KY

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Dylan was a student at Taylor County Middle School, and had recently completed the 7th grade. He had made a profession of faith in Christ and attended the Fairview Baptist Church with his family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 8 min another viewer 163,738
Cville tragedy 4 hr CPD 4
Mandy Garret anybody know 21 hr Bobollodingdong 1
Dawna Hash banned from Forum! 21 hr CPD 4
Zija is a Scam (Feb '11) Mon Zija For Health 1,253
Donna L Hash Campbellsville Kentucky Sun LMS breakdown 26
Do you like to masturbate? (Jul '08) Sun Flossie 151
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,260 • Total comments across all topics: 281,223,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC