Gov. Bevin appoints Zuel Yarberry as ...

Gov. Bevin appoints Zuel Yarberry as Magistrate, Taylor Co. 4th

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Gov. Bevin appoints Zuel Yarberry as Magistrate, Taylor Co. 4th From Gov. Matt Bevin's Communications Office FRANKFORT, KY - Gov. Matt Bevin today appointed Zuel S. Yarberry, of Campbellsville, KY as Magistrate for the Fourth District of Taylor County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 54 min Pikeville Parent 163,173
taylor county muffler (Feb '15) 1 hr yea right 47
Let's meet at the dam. 3 hr LMS 1
Huddle House W2's (Jan '10) 3 hr Qthh 25
Black Helicopters Flying Over (May '09) 6 hr Up on the hill 107
Cute girl at long john silvers Mon Searching for the... 1
Can anyone fix these Power Wheels kids cars? (Apr '08) Mon eryn 62
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,181 • Total comments across all topics: 280,725,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC