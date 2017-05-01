Gov. Bevin appoints Zuel Yarberry as Magistrate, Taylor Co. 4th
Gov. Bevin appoints Zuel Yarberry as Magistrate, Taylor Co. 4th From Gov. Matt Bevin's Communications Office FRANKFORT, KY - Gov. Matt Bevin today appointed Zuel S. Yarberry, of Campbellsville, KY as Magistrate for the Fourth District of Taylor County.
Read more at Columbia Magazine.
