Diana Tucker Salmon, 75, Taylor Co., KY
Diana Tucker Salmon, 75, Taylor Co., KY Diana and her husband, Dick were cofounders of the Vineyard Christian Fellowship in Campbellsville where she was a member. Her passions were devotion to Jesus, reaching out to other people for Christ, and a fierce love of her family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|another viewer
|163,774
|The legend of Patti Gribbins!
|6 hr
|Dawna Hash
|1
|what happened to dylan michael bland?
|6 hr
|LMS
|13
|Zija is a Scam (Feb '11)
|9 hr
|AMO
|1,254
|Josh mahan haha
|10 hr
|Love me hate me
|1
|Ink spill at Emerald Isle Marina- CLOSED!
|12 hr
|Walter
|2
|Schoolteachers with Racist Spouses
|16 hr
|Gummy
|10
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC