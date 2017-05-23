Diana Tucker Salmon, 75, Taylor Co., KY

Diana Tucker Salmon, 75, Taylor Co., KY Diana and her husband, Dick were cofounders of the Vineyard Christian Fellowship in Campbellsville where she was a member. Her passions were devotion to Jesus, reaching out to other people for Christ, and a fierce love of her family.

