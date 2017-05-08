CHS senior parent meeting scheduled 11 May 2017 Campbellsville High School senior parents have scheduled a meeting to discuss project graduation preparations. The meeting will be on Thursday, May 11, at 4:30pmCT/5:30pmET, in the CHS cafeteria, Campbellsville High School, 230 W Main Street, Campbellsville, KY.

