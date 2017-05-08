CHS senior parent meeting scheduled 11 May 2017
CHS senior parent meeting scheduled 11 May 2017 Campbellsville High School senior parents have scheduled a meeting to discuss project graduation preparations. The meeting will be on Thursday, May 11, at 4:30pmCT/5:30pmET, in the CHS cafeteria, Campbellsville High School, 230 W Main Street, Campbellsville, KY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|30 min
|Wow
|163,373
|Riots
|2 hr
|Bill
|3
|DonnaHash/ Dalton Turpin
|3 hr
|Lizbo
|10
|Lil AvahPerkins
|3 hr
|Molestapus Hash
|2
|LBC takes control over LMS (Aug '14)
|16 hr
|Barry Bertram
|67
|does your sister turn you on? (Aug '09)
|16 hr
|evan
|86
|Why do Ushers in Black Churches (Sep '10)
|Mon
|WOKE
|136
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC