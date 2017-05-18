CES to host registration event 31 Jul...

CES to host registration event 31 July 31, 2017

CES to host registration event 31 July 31, 2017 Campbellsville Elementary School, 215 Robertson Road, Campbellsville, KY will host a registration event 08am-40pmCT/09am-5pmET, Monday, July 31, 2017, CES teachers and administrators are in the process of enrolling students for the 2017-2018 school year. Teachers and administrators will be at the school to answer questions and help parents complete the necessary paperwork to enroll their students at CES.

