Carolyn Taylor, 60 Taylor County, KY She had worked in the past as a sales clerk at the Dollar General in Campbellsville where she was loved by all who got to know her as well as working at the Pit Stop where she was known as "Granny". Her husband, Eugene Taylor, with whom she enjoyed riding their Harley Davidson motorcycle, preceded her in death.
