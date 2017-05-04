Carolyn

Carolyn

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Carolyn Taylor, 60 Taylor County, KY She had worked in the past as a sales clerk at the Dollar General in Campbellsville where she was loved by all who got to know her as well as working at the Pit Stop where she was known as "Granny". Her husband, Eugene Taylor, with whom she enjoyed riding their Harley Davidson motorcycle, preceded her in death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donna L Hash Campbellsville Kentucky 54 min LMS 21
Late night public defecation! 57 min LMS 3
Seven and a half more years of HIGH jinx involv... 1 hr Lil AvahPerkins 1
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr CCR 163,230
Does anyone know Wendy clarkson 11 hr Mee 9
Jenny Ray (Jul '15) 22 hr WillKill4Funyuns 16
taylor county muffler (Feb '15) Wed Nepotism 48
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,550 • Total comments across all topics: 280,782,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC