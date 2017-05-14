Body of victim of Raywick, KY, mowing...

Body of victim of Raywick, KY, mowing accident found

From the office of Marion Co. Sheriff Jimmy Clements LEBANON, KY - On Friday, May 19, 2017, at 11amET, Deputies with Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to 4429 Scott Ridge Road, Raywick, KY, in response to the reported discovery of a body in a wooded area.

