Barbara Newcomb Moore, Taylor County, KY

Barbara Newcomb Moore, Taylor County, KY She professed faith in Christ and was a member of South Campbellsville Baptist Church where she played the piano and organ for approximately forty years. She attended Campbellsville College and taught piano in one room schools in Taylor and Green Counties.

