Adair County Fiscal Court Report - Tue 09 May 2017
Adair County Fiscal Court Report - Tue 09 May 2017 Full report of last night's regular meeting of Fiscal Court: Click on Headline for complete story with photo By Ed Waggener The Adair County Fiscal Court gave a warm welcome to Adair County Judge Executive Mike Stephens, who was presiding over a regular session of the court, May 9, 2017, for the first time since his surgery in January of this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Petty (Hammie)
|57 min
|WillKill4Funyuns
|1
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Betty
|163,393
|Monday Madness at da Lincoln Ballwash!
|3 hr
|Rick Pitino
|3
|Riots
|4 hr
|Derby City Moose
|4
|DonnaHash/ Dalton Turpin
|15 hr
|Lizbo
|10
|Lil AvahPerkins
|15 hr
|Molestapus Hash
|2
|LBC takes control over LMS (Aug '14)
|Tue
|Barry Bertram
|67
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC