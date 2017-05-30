4 arrested in shooting death of Bardstown teen
Around 12:30 Monday morning, a man and a woman picked up Williamson, according to Bardstown police. They drove to the back parking lot of a strip mall that is close to Williamson's home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|17 min
|CCR
|164,038
|Family Medicine Campbellsville ms mary morrison (May '15)
|31 min
|Really
|6
|Lincoln Ave. Ballwash and Spiritual Cleansing C...
|1 hr
|DonnaHashgummy
|1
|Marion Adjustment Center (Jun '13)
|10 hr
|real deal
|24
|Campbell Dewtt now fisher
|11 hr
|Not in the news
|1
|drug tests at staff management (Nov '12)
|Fri
|nodoper
|7
|Jer?
|Thu
|Me_D
|1
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC