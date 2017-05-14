14 from Campbellsville receive degrees from Lindsey Wilson
The college capped off its largest graduating class in the college's 114-year history at Saturday's spring commencement, held before a record crowd of over 3,000 guests. The college awarded a total of 282 undergraduate and graduate degrees.
