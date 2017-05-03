Storm, possibly straight line winds, ...

Storm, possibly straight line winds, hits Campbellsville

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Columbia Magazine

Storm, possibly straight line winds, hits Campbellsville By Larry Smith A storm hit Campbellsville Tuesday evening, April 18, 2017, causing heavy damage to the roof at the Taylor County School on East Broadway, at Fiesta Mexico, and at the Super 8 Motel. Lighter damage was seen elsewhere.

