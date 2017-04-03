Square Meals Cafe serving tomorrow, S...

Square Meals Cafe serving tomorrow, Saturday 8 April 2017

Square Meals Cafe serving tomorrow, Saturday 8 April 2017 By Barbara Armitage & Lois Cunningham The Square Meals Cafe is open tomorrow morning, Saturday April 8, 2017, and provides the menu in advance below. The Square Meals Cafe, brought to you by the Farmers Market on the Square, SW Corner, Campbellsville & Merchant Streets, Columbia, KY, and our community, provides free hot meals for all kids and students.

