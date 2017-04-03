Mrs. Ronna Rachelle Gaddie, 28, Campbellsville, KY
Mrs. Ronna Rachelle Gaddie, 28, Campbellsville, KY Ronna was a wife and homemaker; she professed faith in Christ and was of the Methodist faith. Living life to the fullest was a mantra to her; she loved adventures with people she cherished, and hiked many miles with family and friends.
