Mark Twain Shriners Roadblocks Fri 7 Apr 2017 By Ed Waggener The Mark Twain Shriners, Columbia, KY, will hold its semi-annual roadblock fundraiser from 3pm-6pmCT, Friday April 7, 2017, a the following locations: All proceeds go Kosair Charities. Donors are encouraged to have checks filled out to Kosair Charities.

