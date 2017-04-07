Mark Twain Shriners Roadblocks Fri 7 Apr 2017
Mark Twain Shriners Roadblocks Fri 7 Apr 2017 By Ed Waggener The Mark Twain Shriners, Columbia, KY, will hold its semi-annual roadblock fundraiser from 3pm-6pmCT, Friday April 7, 2017, a the following locations: All proceeds go Kosair Charities. Donors are encouraged to have checks filled out to Kosair Charities.
