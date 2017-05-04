Kentucky man accused of seeking sex with 15-year-old boy at Taylor County High School

A 32-year-old Kentucky man has been arrested after authorities say he drove to Taylor County High School with plans to meet a 15-year-old boy for sex -- but authorities say there was no 15-year-old boy, and he met an undercover officer instead. According to an arrest report, Joshua Blevins of Bethelridge, Kentucky, thought he was conversing with a 15-year-old boy on Facebook, but he was instead interacting with a representative of law enforcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.