Homeplace on Green River Plow Day is 22 Apr 2017

Homeplace on Green River Homeplace Plow Day and Spring Festival showcases team plowing and history at Spring Festival. Horse and mule plow teams will be the main attraction for some, but there is much more, at 8amCT/9amET till 3pmCT/4pmET, Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Homeplace on Green River, 5807 new Columbia Road, Campbellsville, KY.

