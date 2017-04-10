FRYSC Advisory Council meets today, T...

FRYSC Advisory Council meets today, Thu 13 Apr 2017 Campbellsville Independent Schools Family Resource and Youth Services Center Advisory Council will have its regular meeting on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 11amCT/12pmNoonET. The meeting will be at the Campbellsville High School Site-Based Decision Making Council room, which is on the CHS campus, 230 W Main Street, Campbellsville, KY.

