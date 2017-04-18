Earth Day will be celebrated on CU ca...

Earth Day will be celebrated on CU campus Friday, 21 April 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Earth Day will be celebrated on CU campus Friday, 21 April 2017 By Joan C. McKinney , coordinating director, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Campbellsville University will celebrate Earth Day in a ceremony at 10amET Friday, April 21 2017 at the Turner Log Cabin at 505 N Columbia Ave., Campbellsville, Ky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr Gay Smacker 162,874
Green River Marina (Nov '10) 4 hr XyZ 190
Jake Caven 6 hr getsome 3
rob collins 6 hr rollthedice 14
rue21 closing? 14 hr smartiepants 3
Funiture for sale 16 hr Mee 2
Vote LMS for county Troll tuesday. (Nov '14) 20 hr AvahPerkins 20
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Dalai Lama
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,996 • Total comments across all topics: 280,397,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC