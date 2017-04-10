Dr. Mike O'Neal to bring CU Holy Week...

Dr. Mike O'Neal to bring CU Holy Week service

Dr. Mike O'Neal to bring CU Holy Week service By Joan C. McKinney , coordinating director, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Dr. Mike O'Neal, senior pastor of Campbellsville Baptist Church, will be speaking at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 12 at chapel in Ransdell Chapel, 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville, Ky., for the university's Holy Week service.

