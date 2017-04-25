CU to host Mark McVey in pops concert...

CU to host Mark McVey in pops concert 25 April 2017

CU to host Mark McVey in pops concert 25 April 2017 By Joan C. McKinney , coordinating director CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - J. Mark McVey, who made his Broadway debut as Jean Valjean in "Les Miserables," will appear in a free pops concert Tuesday, April 25 at 6:30pmCT/7:30pmET in Campbellsville University's Ransdell Chapel at 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville.

