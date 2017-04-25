CU to host Mark McVey in pops concert 25 April 2017 By Joan C. McKinney , coordinating director CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - J. Mark McVey, who made his Broadway debut as Jean Valjean in "Les Miserables," will appear in a free pops concert Tuesday, April 25 at 6:30pmCT/7:30pmET in Campbellsville University's Ransdell Chapel at 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville.

