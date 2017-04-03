CU to host final Noon Organ Recital o...

CU to host final Noon Organ Recital of year 11 April 2017

CU to host final Noon Organ Recital of year 11 April 2017 By Joan C. McKinney , coordinating director CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. -- The final Campbellsville University Noon Organ Recital of the academic year will be given on Tuesday, April 11 at 12:20pmET in Ransdell Chapel at 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville, Ky.

