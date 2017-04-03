Congressman Comer to host three Town ...

Congressman Comer to host three Town Halls Mon 10 Apr 2017

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Congressman Comer to host three Town Halls Mon 10 Apr 2017 In Campbellsville, Franklin, and Hopkinsville, KY Click on headline for complete story with complete schedule By Michael Gossum News from Rep. James Comer's office WASHINGTON, DC - Congressman James Comer begins a bold town hall schedule in the next two weeks. Rep. Comer will host 10 town hall forums in 10 different counties in nine days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 22 min Pikeville Parent 161,987
Donna L Hash Campbellsville Kentucky 56 min Tyrone Taylor 12
Who was the woman found dead in sulphur well? 12 hr dorthy 10
Seahag Sataday! 21 hr Mayme Hash 1
Lincoln Ave. Spermbank needs donations! Fri Mayme Hash 1
DawnaHash! Freaky Friday at da Ballwash! Fri Ezekial Hash 1
Michael dickens? (Sep '15) Thu Fatboy 2
shooting/house fire Thu Sad 7
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Nobel Prize
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,427 • Total comments across all topics: 280,140,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC