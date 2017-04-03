Congressman Comer to host three Town Halls Mon 10 Apr 2017
Congressman Comer to host three Town Halls Mon 10 Apr 2017 In Campbellsville, Franklin, and Hopkinsville, KY Click on headline for complete story with complete schedule By Michael Gossum News from Rep. James Comer's office WASHINGTON, DC - Congressman James Comer begins a bold town hall schedule in the next two weeks. Rep. Comer will host 10 town hall forums in 10 different counties in nine days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|22 min
|Pikeville Parent
|161,987
|Donna L Hash Campbellsville Kentucky
|56 min
|Tyrone Taylor
|12
|Who was the woman found dead in sulphur well?
|12 hr
|dorthy
|10
|Seahag Sataday!
|21 hr
|Mayme Hash
|1
|Lincoln Ave. Spermbank needs donations!
|Fri
|Mayme Hash
|1
|DawnaHash! Freaky Friday at da Ballwash!
|Fri
|Ezekial Hash
|1
|Michael dickens? (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Fatboy
|2
|shooting/house fire
|Thu
|Sad
|7
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC