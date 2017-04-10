CMS students to attend Rogers Explore...

CMS students to attend Rogers Explorers program at UPike

Click on headline for story with photo By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Campbellsville Independent Schools Campbellsville Middle School eighth-graders Abi Wiedewitsch and John Orberson have been chosen to attend the Rogers Explorers program this summer. The Rogers Explorers program is an intensive three-day, two-night program focused on cultivating skills in leadership, technology, math, science and community service.

