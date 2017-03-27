CMS students learn about Morse, binar...

CMS students learn about Morse, binary codes

35 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

CMS students learn about Morse, binary codes By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Campbellville Independendent Schools Campbellsville Middle School fourth-graders recently learned about different types of codes people use to communicate. Students in Samantha Coomer's science class are learning about Morse code and binary code.

