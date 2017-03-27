CMS students learn about Morse, binary codes
CMS students learn about Morse, binary codes By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Campbellville Independendent Schools Campbellsville Middle School fourth-graders recently learned about different types of codes people use to communicate. Students in Samantha Coomer's science class are learning about Morse code and binary code.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|14 min
|usa
|161,527
|Donna's new DUI blog on wordpress
|14 hr
|Donald Gump
|1
|Donna L Hash Campbellsville Kentucky
|14 hr
|Donald Gump
|9
|What time does Donna's ballwash open on Sundays?
|15 hr
|Hash Family
|2
|LMS is scared to come out from behind the compu... (Apr '11)
|15 hr
|Hash Family
|22
|Donna HashSSI fraud
|16 hr
|Hash Family
|4
|missed connection
|20 hr
|thundor Struck
|8
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC