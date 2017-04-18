Charles Leroy Winn, formerly of Taylo...

Charles Leroy Winn, formerly of Taylor Co., KY/Grayson Co., KY native (1943-2043

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Charles Leroy Winn, formerly of Taylor Co., KY/Grayson Co., KY native (1943-2043 He was a member of the Campbellsville Baptist Church. He had retired from General Electric in Louisville, KY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 min Pikeville Parent 162,886
DawnaHash/Jactopus/Patti Grubbins 1 hr AvahPerkins 1
Green River Marina (Nov '10) 10 hr XyZ 190
Jake Caven 12 hr getsome 3
rob collins 13 hr rollthedice 14
rue21 closing? 20 hr smartiepants 3
Funiture for sale 22 hr Mee 2
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,981 • Total comments across all topics: 280,404,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC