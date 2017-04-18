There are on the WDRB-TV Louisville story from Tuesday Apr 11, titled Campbellsville man allegedly shot wife in the arm, burned house down. In it, WDRB-TV Louisville reports that:

A Campbellsville, Kentucky, man was arrested last week after police say he shot his wife in the arm, then burned their house down. The Taylor County Sheriff's Department says deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Collins Lane, south of Cave Road, in Campbellsville, Kentucky, after someone reported that a man was chasing a woman and shooting at her.

