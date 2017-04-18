Campbellsville man allegedly shot wife in the arm, burned house down
There are 1 comment on the WDRB-TV Louisville story from Tuesday Apr 11, titled Campbellsville man allegedly shot wife in the arm, burned house down. In it, WDRB-TV Louisville reports that:
A Campbellsville, Kentucky, man was arrested last week after police say he shot his wife in the arm, then burned their house down. The Taylor County Sheriff's Department says deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Collins Lane, south of Cave Road, in Campbellsville, Kentucky, after someone reported that a man was chasing a woman and shooting at her.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
|
United States
|
#1 Tuesday Apr 11
Wow! Have people gone crazy what the crap!!!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|19 min
|Betty
|162,872
|Jake Caven
|1 hr
|getsome
|3
|rob collins
|2 hr
|rollthedice
|14
|rue21 closing?
|10 hr
|smartiepants
|3
|Funiture for sale
|11 hr
|Mee
|2
|Vote LMS for county Troll tuesday. (Nov '14)
|16 hr
|AvahPerkins
|20
|Marrying a sex offender (Sep '10)
|22 hr
|Wowpeeples
|105
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC