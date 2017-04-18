Campbellsville HS to host blood drive - Fri 28 Apr 2017
Campbellsville HS to host blood drive - Fri 28 Apr 2017 By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Click on headline for complete story with photo Campbellsville High School, 230 W Main Street, Campbellsville, KY, will host a blood drive on Friday, April 28, 2017, from 7:30am-1pmCT/8:30am-2pmET. Kentucky Blood Center officials will be on hand to help students, teachers, staff members, parents and community members donate.
