Alzheimer's talk at CU free, open to public By Joan C. McKinney , coordinating director, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Do you want to learn more about Alzheimer's dementia? Campbellsville University's Department of Psychology will host Dr. Ben Mast, associate professor and vice chair of the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences at the University of Louisville, who will speak on Alzheimer's dementia from 5pm until 7pmET Tuesday, April 25 at Campbellsville Baptist Church, 530 N. Central Ave., Campbellsville, Ky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.