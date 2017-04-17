Ada Jones Antle, 95, Campbellsville, KY

Ada Jones Antle, 95, Campbellsville, KY

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Ada Jones Antle, 95, Campbellsville, KY She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Elk Horn United Methodist Church for forty-five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 min Strel 162,849
rob collins 1 hr howyoulikethat 8
rue21 closing? 2 hr smartiepants 3
Funiture for sale 4 hr Mee 2
Vote LMS for county Troll tuesday. (Nov '14) 8 hr AvahPerkins 20
Marrying a sex offender (Sep '10) 14 hr Wowpeeples 105
onlyme 23 hr Joseph 1
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,647 • Total comments across all topics: 280,385,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC