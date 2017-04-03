ACHS Welding students job shadow at I...

ACHS Welding students job shadow at INFAC

Click on headline for story with photo By Wes Feese Media Relations, Adair County Schools Five senior welding students at Adair County High School spent a day last month job shadowing at INFAC North America, Inc. in Campbellsville, Ky. The students - Preston Coomer, Evan Darnell, Mason Franklin, Elliot Hare, and Adam Roberts - were just a few of the many in the Class of '17 who forewent their regular schedules for a day and instead took a peek into life after high school, observing work environments that match their career paths.

